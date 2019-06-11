SAN ANTONIO — This weekend is your chance to meet 4-Time NBA Champion and All-Star Tony Parker.

Tony Parker will be at Dillards North Star on Saturday, November 9 from 2-5 p.m.

While you can meet him for free, there is an opportunity to access a VIP private question and answer session for fans who purchase a Tissot timepiece $350 or more.

The VIP event takes place from 3:00-3:30 p.m. and the general fan meet and greet takes place at 3:30-5:00 p.m.

The event will be in the watches/jewelry area of the department store on level one.

