Historic mini-golf course reopens for spring with new features

The facility, which opened in 1929, is said to be one of the oldest miniature golf courses in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above story is from 2017.

San Antonio is home to one of the country's oldest miniature golf courses – and it reopened for the spring season. Cool Crest Miniature Golf planned a ton of activities for Friday, March 5.

Along with their two putt-putt golf courses, Cool Crest has added outside food options, live entertainment and more.

The Metzger Biergarten, which opened in 2020 on the site next to the 1929 course, features a bar with more than 25 types of beer and wine. There are also pads for food trucks, plenty of picnic tables and a stage for bands to perform live music – and there's also one new addition Cool Crest is especially excited about.

"We just put in a nice dance floor in the Metzger Biergarten for live bands on Friday and Sat evenings. We have food trucks on those two days. We will also have a Market Days on the first Saturday of the month starting March 5," Mitchell Andry, one of the four Andry brothers who own Cool Crest, told KENS 5.

Ta-da! The dance floor is ready for everyone to get their groove on. Help us break it in on March 4 & 5 for our reopening weekend! Posted by Cool Crest Miniature Golf & Metzger Biergarten on Monday, February 21, 2022

The monthly plant and craft-good market on Saturdays runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cool Crest Mini Golf is located about two miles from downtown at 1414 Fredericksburg Road. The venue is pegged as kid-friendly and welcomes dogs as well.

Hours of operation during the beginning of the spring are as follows:

March 4: 5-10 p.m.

March 5: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

March 6: Noon-8 p.m.

March 8-12: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

March 13: Noon-6 p.m.

To check out Cool Crest's calendar of entertainment and food, check out their website.

Prices are based on age and/or military status:

$10 for adults

$9 for seniors 55+

$9 for military members w/ID

$8 for kids 4-12 years old (kids 0-3 are free)

*All children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Cool Crest is also excited to announce it's hosting a big event next year.