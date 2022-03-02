Historic mini-golf course reopens for spring with new features

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above story is from 2017.
San Antonio is home to one of the country's oldest miniature golf courses – and it reopened for the spring season. Cool Crest Miniature Golf planned a ton of activities for Friday, March 5.
Along with their two putt-putt golf courses, Cool Crest has added outside food options, live entertainment and more.
The Metzger Biergarten, which opened in 2020 on the site next to the 1929 course, features a bar with more than 25 types of beer and wine. There are also pads for food trucks, plenty of picnic tables and a stage for bands to perform live music – and there's also one new addition Cool Crest is especially excited about.
"We just put in a nice dance floor in the Metzger Biergarten for live bands on Friday and Sat evenings. We have food trucks on those two days. We will also have a Market Days on the first Saturday of the month starting March 5," Mitchell Andry, one of the four Andry brothers who own Cool Crest, told KENS 5.
The monthly plant and craft-good market on Saturdays runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cool Crest Mini Golf is located about two miles from downtown at 1414 Fredericksburg Road. The venue is pegged as kid-friendly and welcomes dogs as well.
Hours of operation during the beginning of the spring are as follows:
- March 4: 5-10 p.m.
- March 5: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- March 6: Noon-8 p.m.
- March 8-12: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- March 13: Noon-6 p.m.
To check out Cool Crest's calendar of entertainment and food, check out their website.
Prices are based on age and/or military status:
- $10 for adults
- $9 for seniors 55+
- $9 for military members w/ID
- $8 for kids 4-12 years old (kids 0-3 are free)
- *All children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Cool Crest is also excited to announce it's hosting a big event next year.
"We will be hosting the 2023 U.S. Pro Mini Golf U.S. Open," Andry said.