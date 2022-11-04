Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves nominated at the CMT Awards

The awards are fan-voted through the CMT website and are meant to highlight the best music videos and performances in country music across the United States.

TYLER, Texas — Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, two East Texan natives, have been nominated for Female Video at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Kacey Musgraves, a native from Golden, and Miranda Lambert, a native from Lindale, have been nominated for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Musgraves' song "justified" and Lambert's song "If I Was a Cowboy" have both been nominated for Best Female Video.

Lambert, who will be performing at the awards, took home the top award Monday night at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition to the award, the Lindale native has received the following awards and nominations:

Video of the Year for her song with Elle King "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)".

Entertainer of the Year

Nominated for Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for "The Marfa Tapes"

Won 3 Grammys

29 Academy of Country Music Awards

6 American Country Awards

7 CMT Music Awards

14 Country Music Association Awards