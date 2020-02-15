CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for flower shops.

The majority of flower shops in South Texas have been preparing for months for Valentine's Day.

Castro's Flower Shop dedicates 12 drivers for deliveries and three floral designers to keep the tables stocked with arrangements throughout the entire Valentine's Day.

"We've been in business since 1951, going on 70 years next year," co-owner Debbie Castro said.

"I'm doing little cupcake hearts. They're going to go in the box, spray em with a little glitter," floral designer April Roy said. "Shiny is always better."

According to owners and designers, they start preparing for the busy day months in advance.

"We start preparing right after Christmas for this day, Castro said.

"We start taking orders and prep work, just little odds and ends that we put on the arrangement. We start making bows early, things like that anything that'll make today go faster," Roy said.

Customers are stopping by to pick-up last-minute gifts or pre-made orders. Items include everything from chocolates and even special glitter-covered roses.

"Most of our roses come in through Ecuador, we get like tulips and stuff from holland, they all come from other countries," Roy said.

For each customer's Valentine's wishes, florists are working from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. to be sure each flower is given to your loved one.

