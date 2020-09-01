ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The community and city officials will head out this evening to Movies Inc. for a grand opening of the newly constructed movie theatre on Thursday, Jan. 09.

The movie theater located at 1277 Highway 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass, Texas is uniquely World War II aviation-themed.

According to Mark Farnsworth, the brand new theatre will feature first-run movies, a state of the art sound system, stadium seating, and a state of the art projection system.

Today's grand opening will screen the drama, 1917, a feature film centered around Word War I beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday evening.

"This was a long project especially, with the holidays. We are so glad to have it done," stated Mark Farnsworth, owner of Movies Inc.

Farnsworth says he tributed this theater to his father who served in the military.

Tickets will be available at the door or may be purchased online at https://www.movies-inc.com/movies for all films playing at the new theatre.

