'Boyz n the Hood' returns to theaters for 30th anniversary

The 1991 film is back in theaters with exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

COLORADO, USA — The 1991 coming-of-age classic "Boyz n the Hood" is back in movie theaters this weekend in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The film, directed by the late John Singleton, will be screened in cinemas nationwide on Sunday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 3.

Starring Ice Cube, Morris Chestnut, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Laurence Fishburne, "Boyz n the Hood" is the story of growing up in a South Central Los Angeles neighborhood for three young Black men.

In honor of Black History Month, "Boyz n the Hood" will be presented with pre- and post-film commentary by Turner Classic Movies.

> Above video: Remembering director John Singleton.

The film is the latest in the annual TCM Big Screen Classics series that will bring 12 unforgettable movies back to theaters in 2021. "The Ten Commandments," "Citizen Kane," "The African Queen," and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" are also scheduled to return to the silver screen this year.

Tickets for "Boyz n the Hood" are available now at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.