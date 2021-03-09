Disney+ Day to bring nearly a dozen premieres

On Nov. 12, subscribers will get access to new content across brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney is ready to celebrate Disney+ Day with a series of premieres for subscribers.

On Nov. 12, subscribers will get access to new content across brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Here are some of the Disney+ Day feature content premieres:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings"

The beloved Disney family-friendly adventure film "Jungle Cruise," available to all subscribers

The new Disney+ Original movie "Home Sweet Home Alone," a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called "Olaf Presents," which sees "Frozen's" beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including "Frozen Fever," Oscar-winning shorts "Feast" and ''Paperman," Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, "Get A Horse!" and more

An animated short film "Ciao Alberto" from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer's animated hit breakout film "Luca"

A new short from "The Simpsons" that pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands

The first five episodes from Season 2 of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future

"Dopesick," an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering

Subscribers will also get access to breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

For more information on Disney+, click here.