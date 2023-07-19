Why you won't see 'Oppenheimer' in its intended format in Corpus Christi

It's why movie buffs on social media are warning about "Croppenheimer."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Director Christopher Nolan has some instructions for moviegoers who want to experience "Oppenheimer" in the best way possible: Go see it in the IMAX 70-millimeter format.

So what's the problem with that? There are only 30 theaters worldwide, including 19 in the U.S., with that capability, which leaves Corpus Christi residents out of luck.

The good news is that, if you're willing to drive, you can still see the movie in its intended format in Texas. Two theaters in the Lone Star State have IMAX 70mm capability: AMC Rivercenter 11 with Alamo IMAX in San Antonio and Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX.

So what's the difference? Most theaters crop the IMAX aspect ratio horizontally, which means you may miss out on what Nolan described as "3D without the glasses" since IMAX screens are intended to use the viewer's entire peripheral vision. The IMAX prints are so extreme that they weigh about 600 pounds and are 11 miles long, according to the Associated Press.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” Nolan said. “The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

It's why movie buffs on social media are warning about "Croppenheimer."

