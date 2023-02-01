'Reality,' film based on transcript of FBI interview with Reality Winner, premieres at Berlin International Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney portrays Reality Winner, the Kingsville native who was sentenced under the Espionage Act for releasing a classified document to the media.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reality Winner, a Kingsville native and former NSA contractor, received the longest sentence ever for the unauthorized release of a classified document to the media back in 2018.

The document, which she released while living and working in Georgia as a military intelligence contractor, contained information related to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Winner pleaded guilty to espionage charges and spent three of her five year sentence in prison. She was released in June 2021 and has since been on home-confinement in Kingsville.

Over the weekend, a film based on the interview she gave the FBI premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. Sydney Sweeney, most known for playing Cassie in HBO's 'Euphoria' and Olivia in the first season of 'The White Lotus,' portrays Winner in the film simply titled 'Reality.'

"The audience witnesses the protagonist – played by Sydney Sweeney – arriving at her home in Georgia, only to be met by two men outside who politely inform her that they have a search warrant. What follows is a chamber piece focusing on the interrogation of whistle-blower Reality Winner and the search of her home.," the film's summary said.

The film is directed by Tina Satter and is based off of her play, “Is This A Room,” which premiered on Broadway in 2021. IndieWire chose the film as one of their "Critic's Picks."

"Inching towards its grand reveal through surreally awkward conversation, 'Reality' is gripping and deceptively layered, delineating both the FBI’s queasily ingenious interrogation tactics and Sweeney’s extraordinary range," their review said.

Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter that she was able to Zoom and text with Winner while preparing to portray her on the big screen.