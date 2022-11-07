'Twas the Twilight Before Christmas: 'Twilight Saga' pentalogy returning to movie theaters

DENVER — "Twilight" fans can celebrate the immortal saga on the big screen once again.
Ten years after the release of the final film, the five movies of "The Twilight Saga" are returning to theaters.
Starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, "The Twilight Saga" grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide from 2008 to 2012.
Cinemark said its "'Twas the Twilight Before Christmas" marathon will let fans sink their teeth into the iconic series from Friday, Dec. 2, through Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Each of the movies will screen throughout one day:
- Twilight on Dec. 2
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon on Dec. 3
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse on Dec. 4
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 on Dec. 5
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 on Dec. 6
For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, "Twilight" fans can visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.
