CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a bit of a local holiday tradition, and Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland does not disappoint.

Bill Cox of Brighton Village has been dedicated to bringing cheer to those around him since the late nineties.

The Christmas Wonderland located at the corner of Hampton Street and Kennsington Court will feature a toy giveaway, parade, and photos with Santa. Sparkle, the mini-horse will be on location spreading Christmas cheer.

Bring $5 or a toy donation to benefit children in need in our community. The exact address is 3242 Hampton St., so gather family and friends for some Christmas fun.

Families began enjoying the great lights and different displays on the first weekend of December, so this will be the last weekend for Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland.

The Christmas Wonderland offers a talking Santa, Ferris Wheel display, 13 person choir, nativity scene, dropbox for the Toys for Tots Program and so much more.

