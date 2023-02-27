The next Jimi Hendrix? Viral Calallen basketball/rock star Andrew Logan performs on Domingo Live

18-year-old Andrew Logan's guitar chops got national attention last week after his rock 'n' roll rendition of the National Anthem went viral on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From touring colleges, to winning a UIL basketball playoff game, to receiving academic All-District honors, to going viral for his pre-game National Anthem performance... you could say that 18-year-old Andrew Logan has had a pretty good week.

And what better way to celebrate a week of wins than by showing off his guitar chops, live and on-air?

Andrew Logan joined us live to discuss his recent fame, as well as give us a taste of what other sweet jams he dishes out as a musician.

"Whenever I receive that kind of recognition that I'm getting now, it's amazing," Logan said. "It's all that I could ask for."

Shockingly, Logan's guitar-shredding skills belie just how freshly-paved his road to musicianship truly is; he picked up a guitar for the first time nearly five years ago with his father's help, has been playing every day since.

Logan also revealed that, shockingly enough, the guitar solo that put Logan and Calallen High School on the musical map almost didn't happen.

Logan was meant to play the National Anthem before his team's basketball game during his freshman year of high school. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans to bed before Logan had the chance to take the stage.

Fortunately, all it took was a request from Logan as an outgoing senior player for his coach to give him the spotlight for one last swan song for his team – and what a tune it turned out to be.

For now, Logan's still going through the same motions that most high school kids go through in their last semester, complete with all the nerves and excitement you'd expect of anyone with a bright future in their sights.