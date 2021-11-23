An evening at the opera: Del Mar College hosts a free performance with David Portillo and Kristen Roach

The artists’ Corpus Christi visit includes an afternoon Q&A session; seats limited and by reservation only but both FREE engagements being livestreamed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their passion is opera. One is a singer, and the other is a pianist and conductor. On Monday, Dec. 6, both Metropolitan Opera Tenor David Portillo and Grammy-nominated Pianist and International Conductor Kristin Roach will collaborate on two engagements at Del Mar College (DMC)––an afternoon Q&A session and an evening performance.

Presented by the College’s Music Department and the DMC Cultural Programs Series, the Q&A session begins at 4 p.m., and the collaborative music performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Both activities are FREE and scheduled in Wolfe Recital Hall, located in the Fine Arts Center Music Building on Heritage Campus at Ayers and Kosar. (campus map)

Seating is very limited and requires reservations using a separate form for each engagement:

Walk-ins will not be permitted, but the afternoon session and the evening performance will be livestreamed:

Q&A Session

Don’t miss this exciting collaboration between Portillo and Roach as these guest artists present an evening of wonderful music performed together! For more information, contact DMC Music Professor and Interim Department Chair Cynthia Longoria at clongoria@delmar.edu or contact the DMC Music Office at 361-698-1211.

Portillo debuted with the Metropolitan Opera in 2015 as Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville. Currently a resident of Minneapolis, MN, his roles have included operatic performances across the United States, including his hometown of San Antonio, along with many other American cities as well as international debuts in Canada, Germany and Holland.

The tenor is an alumnus of the Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera in Chicago, Merola Opera Program at San Francisco Opera and Wolf Trap Opera in Vienna, VA.

His full biography is available at https://davidportillotenor.com/biography/.

A champion of contemporary opera, Roach is a 2019 Grammy nominee for two Latin Grammy Awards and has 37 new operas and 21 world premieres under her baton. She serves as Assistant Professor of Opera at Lawrence University and Conductor at Vocal Academy of Orvieto as well as maintains a busy private practice as vocal coach and award-winning pianist with extensive collaborations across the nation.

The San Antonio native was the founding Music Director of Alamo City Opera (2012-2019), where the city experienced its first full-length opera in Spanish, La hija de Rappaccini, by Mexican composer Daniel Catan.

She has prepared productions for cities across the nation from the East to the West Coast as well as performed across Texas and other states. She is an alumna of the Eastman School of Music and currently resides in Appleton, WI.

Her full biography is available at https://kristinroach.com/about.

While not required, Del Mar College encourages patrons to wear masks or other face coverings as well as follow other safety protocols already in place, including social distancing. DMC is currently in Phase 3 of its Return-to-Campus Plan.

