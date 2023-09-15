'Man of his word' | Fan who flew to Dallas for Drake concert posts his first class flight back home

A fan was holding a sign that said they had flown in to Dallas from Japan to see Drake's concert at the American Airlines Center.

DALLAS — A fan who flew to Dallas from Japan for the Drake concert will have a more spacious and luxurious flight home, courtesy of the Grammy award-wining rapper.

Drake and 21 Savage brought the It's All A Blur Tour to Dallas on Thursday, and we're already seeing some viral moments from night one.

"You came here from Japan for the show? You know what ... we flyin' you home first class back to Japan. We love y'all," Drake said.

Here is the moment captured on social media:

The fan, Carson Severson, posted a photo from the concert on his Instagram page. Severson posted to his Instagram stories from his first class seat on the flight back home:

Fans waited in line for hours waiting to get inside the arena on night one.

Drake has been doing these big giveaways at almost every show he's done on tour. The rapper also gave Dallas fans a preview of his new song with SZA, which released at noon on Friday.

