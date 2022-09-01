Gospel Music Festival returns to Rockport First Baptist Church

After being cancelled due to COVID last year, performers from across the nation were able to gather in Rockport for this event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Featuring The McNeill's, Crimson River, and The Kinsmen, the Rockport Gospel Music Festival was back on this year.

Friday and Saturday, various groups performed at the Rockport First Baptist Church.

These performers came from across the country, happy to be back in Texas after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"My Januaries for the last 20 years have been a trip to Rockport," Rick Moore of the Crimson River quartet said, "And we are very glad to be back."

The event will continue in some capacity today, with select quartets performing during this morning's services.

