New House Bill being introduced aimed at protecting musician, artist rights in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our region is known for its exports from agriculture products to oil and gas, but one other industry often gets over looked is just as lucrative -- the music industry.

Specifically, here in South Texas, music is a major export. It's also a big target for thieves. We've learned that a bill being introduced by State Representative Todd Hunter could help protect the work produced by Texas performers.

"These kinds of things are put into place so that way they protect us and get us paid for our intellectual property and our work," local musician and DJ El Dusty said.

If passed, House Bill 3836 would help musicians and artists who said theft of intellectual rights of artists and musicians are rampant.

"It really does happen all the time," El Dusty said. "It just happened to me. I had a song with one the artist that I work with here, Meta. We had it on YouTube. We distributed through our distributor empire and had it on all the platforms and all that stuff."

"I found the song uploaded on another title on another artists name just like random."

"Through COVID-19, one of the hardest hit groups are our music industry," Hunter said.

Hunter, a musician himself, said this legislation, which has been successfully implemented in other states, would serve Texas by:

Protecting consumers

Protecting legitimate Texas businesses and their contributions to the state

Protecting Texas creators and their contributions to the state.

The language proposed is based on consumer protection laws designed to protect consumers and creators against websites engaged in the unauthorized distribution of commercial music and movies online.

"As long as you're filing licensing, you're fine," Hunter said. "But let's put it this way, it's not necessarily those online radio but there are a lot of groups that are on line or in person they're basically selling a musician's product no regulation no license no permission and that's just wrong."

Hunter and Del Mar College will host a virtual forum tomorrow to highlight HB 3836 and other issues impacting the Texas music industry.

It's titled the "Power On For Texas Music" forum will last from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and will be available for the public to view online.

