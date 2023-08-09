Country with a twist: Joshua Ray Walker coming to House of Rock

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's country music like you have never heard before.
Joshua Ray Walker has created quite a stir in country music, with his country and bluegrass takes on pop diva songs. In October, he is bringing his show to House of Rock.
“I realized how influential female pop records and artists have been on me as a person, even more than in a creative sense,” Walker said.
On his new album, "What Is It Even?" there’s a country version of Cher’s “Believe,” a sort of grunge/country adaptation of Q Lazarus’ “Goodbye Horses,” and a type of bluegrass adaptation of Beyonce’s “Halo” that builds with vocal momentum like the original, a press release from the House of Rock said.
"This record celebrates female artists and writers, but it’s also about celebrating self expression. I hope listening to this record makes you feel like being the most 'you' version of yourself, just like the original recordings made me feel," Walker said.
Walker was raised in Dallas and has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He's gathered a following and is "on the verge of full blown stardom."
He will perform at House of Rock on October 26. Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 11.
