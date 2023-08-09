Country with a twist: Joshua Ray Walker coming to House of Rock

His new album features redone versions of some iconic pop diva songs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's country music like you have never heard before.

Joshua Ray Walker has created quite a stir in country music, with his country and bluegrass takes on pop diva songs. In October, he is bringing his show to House of Rock.

“I realized how influential female pop records and artists have been on me as a person, even more than in a creative sense,” Walker said.

On his new album, "What Is It Even?" there’s a country version of Cher’s “Believe,” a sort of grunge/country adaptation of Q Lazarus’ “Goodbye Horses,” and a type of bluegrass adaptation of Beyonce’s “Halo” that builds with vocal momentum like the original, a press release from the House of Rock said.

"This record celebrates female artists and writers, but it’s also about celebrating self expression. I hope listening to this record makes you feel like being the most 'you' version of yourself, just like the original recordings made me feel," Walker said.

Announcing a few more shows this fall! Playing some solo shows out on the west coast, then back with the band in the... Posted by Joshua Ray Walker on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Walker was raised in Dallas and has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He's gathered a following and is "on the verge of full blown stardom."

He will perform at House of Rock on October 26. Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 11.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!