Members of Selena y Los Dinos reunite after nearly 30 years

Chris Perez, who was married to Selena at the time of her death, recently rejoined with keyboardist Joe Ojeda for a studio session.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly 30 years, members of Selena y los Dinos are back together for a jam session. Chris Perez and Joe Ojeda recently joined together in studio.

Perez shared photos of the two hanging out to his social media, saying that he's "super happy" to be back with Ojeda.

As they put it, the 'Dinos' bond runs deep, 30-plus years and counting.

You can check out their post here:

It’s been a looooong day BUT…feeling super happy to share some studio time with my Selena Y Los Dinos bro @... Posted by Chris Perez on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.