Micky and the Motorcars are racing into Corpus Christi

The Austin-based Rock N' Roll western band will be playing live at House of Rock on December 16th.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — House of Rock is excited for legendary Austin root band Micky and the Motorcars on December 16, 2021!

In 2019 the band has released their album 11-song album, ‘Long Time Comin’ which features songs from the album like ‘Long Enough to Leave’ and ‘Carolina Morning’. Gary Braun says, “I hope people take the time to hear the album as a whole, and I hope they like it.”

Gary says from his home in Austin. “I think this one is a little bit better.” He pauses and laughs as he drawls, “So I hope they like it a little more.”

Before the release of their newest album, one song off the track is spotlighted with the heart of the band which took 5 years to complete. The song 'Lions of Kandahar’ is met with the hearts of the band as it reflects military deployment from the first-person perspective in the intense Middle-Eastern military activity. The song was written by Gary Braun and written the title track by Micky Braun and master songwriter Bruce Robinson.

On the day of the show, you can expect to hear songs off the newest album and hear Rock N’ Roll classic roots with a western swing. From the band they say, guitars and songs at the ready, Micky and Gary hope most of all that their sprawling cross-continental fanbase connect with Long Time Comin’, a collection four years in the making.

“If you can put your heart on your sleeve and say it, it’s the best medicine for people,” Micky says, reflecting on the album. “They can lock into it and enjoy the ride.”

The band consists of Mickey Braun (Vocals/Guitar), Gary Braun (Vocals, Guitar/Harmonica/Mandolin), Andy Carroll (Bass), Pablo Trujillio (Guitar/Pedal steel), and Bobby Paugh (drums).

Tickets go on-sale to the public this Friday, November 12th at 10 a.m.

