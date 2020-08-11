LIVE BLOG | 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Real-time updates

Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown of every major moment from the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as it airs on HBO.

To refresh your memory... The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. You can explore in-depth bios of each inductee HERE .

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is here -- but things are much different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Instead of the traditional in-person event, this year's ceremony will honor the 2020 inductees with a special airing at 8 p.m. Saturday on HBO and HBO Max.

9:26 p.m. Jon Landau: "I was born to be a critic. I got attention with some sort of success, but I was completely swept up in rock music and R&B. ... I really wanted to cross over from writing about the music to producing music. The first chance was the great MC5 and then with Livingston Tayler. Of course then I met Bruce [Springsteen] and everything changed. Went to see him in this little club, maybe 15 people there. He was just the greatest. I saw him a second time, it was even better. Afterward I wrote an article that I'm still proud of to this day."

9:27 p.m. Bruce Springsteen: "Jon had the initial idea of doing something I had never even heard of, and it was something he called editing. You mean, take something out? No, no, no. We're the guys that put everything in. I don't take anything out [laughs]."

9:29 p.m. Bruce Springsteen: "To this day I think that's my favorite of Jon's production efforts is the work we did together on Born to Run."

9:17 p.m. Eddie Van Halen, who died last month, is the first honored during the "In Memoriam" tribute.

9:19 - 9:22 p.m. Here are the others in the order they were honored during the "In Memoriam" tribute:

9:22 p.m. Little Richard gets a special "In Memoriam" segment in honor of his career. "I was a natural born entertainer," he said in an archive interview.

Chapter three : Depeche Mode

The fifth induction of the night...

9:13 p.m. Dave Gahan: "It's an honor, of course, to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. It's incredible now to be in this club. There are so many other musicians and artists that are part of this that we have grown up listening to: David Bowie, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, the Clash, just to name a few. Everybody loves the Eagles. ... I think music really brings people together, and God knows we need that more today than it seems any other time."

9:12 p.m. Dave Gahan, Andrew Fletcher and Martin Gore accept their induction into the Rock Hall.

9:07 p.m. Chris Martin of Coldplay: "I think some bands exist on a universal level solely to bring people together to make people that might feel outside realize they're part of a bigger family. Depeche Mode can make lost souls feel a bit more found."

9:06 p.m. Clips of the band performing Personal Jesus are featured.

9:04 p.m. Alan Wilder archive interview: "We deliberately between albums tried to make it different to the previous one. We were determined not to just repeat the same album over and over again."

9:01 p.m. A highlight reel showcases their musical journey together.