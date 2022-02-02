x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

Duran Duran wins 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote: See where all 17 nominees ranked

The 2022 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in May. Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton topped the fan vote.

More Videos

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article as the 2022 Rock Hall induction nominees were first announced on Feb. 2, 2022.

Now that the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote has officially closed after nearly three months, we now know how each induction nominee finished in the annual ballot.

So who won? 

Duran Duran finished in first place after holding a big lead for most of the voting process, which launched back on Feb. 2. Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton round out the top five.

RELATED: 'I'll accept gracefully': Dolly Parton addresses potential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after wanting to bow out

But what about everybody else? Here's a full breakdown of where all 17 nominees finished in the 2022 induction fan ballot after voting closed on Friday, April 29:

  1. Duran Duran: 934,880
  2. Eminem: 684,237 votes
  3. Pat Benatar: 631,299 votes
  4. Eurythmics: 442,271 votes
  5. Dolly Parton: 393,796 votes
  6. Judas Priest: 365,999 votes
  7. Carly Simon: 335,489 votes
  8. Lionel Richie: 302,877 votes
  9. DEVO: 224,723 votes
  10. Kate Bush: 207,563 votes
  11. Rage Against The Machine: 190,063 votes
  12. Dionne Warwick: 186,038 votes
  13. A Tribe Called Quest: 145,287 votes
  14. New York Dolls: 120,958 votes
  15. Beck: 99,771 votes
  16. MC5: 93,666 votes
  17. Fela Kuti: 69,656 votes

RELATED: Who's already inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? See the full list

It's important to note that winning the fan ballot does not guarantee induction. Instead, the five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are announced at some time in May.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

RELATED: ‘Hamilton’ returning to Playhouse Square with 48 performances starting in December

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

RELATED: Mike Polk Jr. has some thoughts on keeping the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Rock Hall story on Feb. 11, 2022.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.