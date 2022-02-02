Duran Duran wins 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote: See where all 17 nominees ranked

The 2022 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in May. Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton topped the fan vote.

Now that the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote has officially closed after nearly three months, we now know how each induction nominee finished in the annual ballot.

So who won?

Duran Duran finished in first place after holding a big lead for most of the voting process, which launched back on Feb. 2. Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton round out the top five.

But what about everybody else? Here's a full breakdown of where all 17 nominees finished in the 2022 induction fan ballot after voting closed on Friday, April 29:

Duran Duran: 934,880 Eminem: 684,237 votes Pat Benatar: 631,299 votes Eurythmics: 442,271 votes Dolly Parton: 393,796 votes Judas Priest: 365,999 votes Carly Simon: 335,489 votes Lionel Richie: 302,877 votes DEVO: 224,723 votes Kate Bush: 207,563 votes Rage Against The Machine: 190,063 votes Dionne Warwick: 186,038 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 145,287 votes New York Dolls: 120,958 votes Beck: 99,771 votes MC5: 93,666 votes Fela Kuti: 69,656 votes

It's important to note that winning the fan ballot does not guarantee induction. Instead, the five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are announced at some time in May.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

