Savannah Votion is in motion! S12 American Idol contestant debuts music video on Domingo Live

"No Olvides Nuestra Amor" is not your average Tejano love song – it's an anthem of self-love, a battle cry against self-doubt and a heck of a heavy-hitter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Science lesson? Science lesson.

Newton's First Law of Motion states that an object in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon by an outside force.

For Savannah Votion, that lesson is not so much a law as it is the plot of the telenovela of her life – or at the very least, that of season five, episode three.

Hot on the heels of her latest single's success at Number 12 on Rudy Treviño's Tejano Gold Countdown, Votion joined us live to discuss how "No Olvides Nuestra Amor" is a rallying cry against every outside force that tries to stop her – including herself.

"Everybody gets in their own heads at one point in time," said Votion. "'No Olvides Nuestra Amor' is talking about loving yourself, looking at yourself in the mirror and embracing that... I have this power to overcome obstacles."

The San Antonio-based Votion got her first kick into the Tejano industry at the tender age of ten years old as a performer in San Antonio's Market Square.

From there, her star shot upwards and onwards to success on the local and national level, earning her a place in Hollywood as an advancing contestant on American Idol Season 12.

While Votion's American Idol journey ended in Hollywood, her path to musical stardom did not stop.

In the time since her debut on the national stage, Votion has released multiple singles, collaborations and music videos as she made a name for herself in the Tejano industry in both Texas and Mexico.