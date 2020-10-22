Selena named top female artist on Billboard's list of 'Greatest of All Time Latin Artists'

The list includes both men and women and Selena was the highest ranked woman and the third ranked overall.

TEXAS, USA — Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez, was named as the top female artist on Billboard's list of "Greatest of All Time Latin Artists" released on Wednesday.

The list includes both men and women and Selena was the highest ranked woman and the third ranked overall. Enrique Iglesias was named to the top spot and Luis Miguel came in second. The fourth spot went to Marco Antonio Solis. The second-highest ranked female on the list was Shakira.

Billboard's Latin Music Awards coincided with Latin Music Week this year.

Selena was tragically murdered in 1995 at the age of 23, but has remained a cultural icon and is still celebrated more than 25 years after her death.