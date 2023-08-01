'A tu lado estaré.' Sunny Sauceda shares story behind heartfelt "Niño" music video on Domingo Live

"It was the hardest song I've ever had to sing," Sauceda said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A parent's love is transformative; it can chase away fear, heal heartache and soothe the shakiest of spirits. But only the strongest of parents can transform powerlessness into a blessing – and through music, no less.

Tejano star Sunny Sauceda joined us live to share the heartfelt story behind his latest music video, "Niño," which he wrote while his oldest son was undergoing brain surgery for infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy.

"When I was writing to work on it," Sauceda said, "I would tell my producer... 'Why me, why me,' and he said, 'Well, why not you? You are going to be a testimony to people. You are going to share your story and people will know that they are not alone in this.'"