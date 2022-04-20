'Dallas, y'all don't f--- with me?!' | T-Pain upset with ticket sales, mayor responds

In a Tik Tok video on the rapper's profile, he was upset his Dallas show was reporting 26% of tickets sold at his show at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

DALLAS — Rapper T-Pain isn't feeling the love from Dallas after he showed in a Tik Tok video this week that his show on May 18 at The Factory in Deep Ellum had only sold 26% of available tickets.

"What the f---, Dallas ... what are you doing? Y'all don't f--- with me?!?!"

In the video, T-Pain said he and his team do a weekly meeting while on tour to go over how many tickets were selling at his upcoming shows on the tour. His other upcoming shows had much higher selling numbers, such as San Francisco (72%), Los Angeles (100%) Phoenix (82%) and even Austin (61%).

The rapper followed up his Tik Tok video with a tweet questioning his venue choice.

"Aight. So what I’m gathering from all the responses, is the spot they chose to put me in for my tour date in Dallas doesn’t have a super dope reputation, is that correct," T-Pain tweeted. "Do I need to make them move the show to a different spot/city?"

It wasn't clear what T-Pain's followers told him, but, to be fair, they might have misguided him a bit. The Factory is no stranger to packed shows, including The Band Camino and Questlove last weekend.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was quick to chime in, defending the city from a safety standpoint, if those were the concerns.

"Dallas is the only Top 10 city in the US where violent crime fell last year and overall violent crime is down even more so far this year. So, you and your concert goers should feel safe here.," Johnson said. "Our police [chief] is great and he’s tagged if you have questions. Enjoy Big D!"

Johnson added that he saw T-Pain play at the American Airlines Center in the past and he's glad the rapper is back performing in Dallas.

The concert is scheduled for May 18 at 8 p.m. You can find ticket information here.

Johnson's Tweet about safety could have been a result of the city responding to several crime issues related to events and Deep Ellum in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, 15 people were injured and one person died in a shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas.