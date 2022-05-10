Taylor Swift makes Texas stops on 2023 ‘Eras Tour'

Swift will be playing three shows in Texas on her "Eras Tour."

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Note: The video above was uploaded on Oct. 5.

Grammy award-winner Taylor Swift is back on the road again, and she'll be making a few stops in the Lone Star State along the way.

Swift announced her new "Eras Tour" on Good Morning America where she'll hit stadiums across the U.S., including two shows in North Texas and one in Houston.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media alongside her announcement. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Swift will play back-to-back shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on April 1 and April 2, then come to NRG Stadium in Houston on April 22 after a brief stop in Tampa.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The upcoming tour comes after the recent release of Swift's album Midnights, which dropped on Oct. 21.

Swift also announced the opening acts for the U.S. leg of her tour, which include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams are set to open all three Texas shows.

The tour starts on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and ends in Los Angeles on August 5.

As with her previous tour, there will be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program “to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans.” Aspiring ticket buyers can register for the setup now through Nov. 9 here.

Once registered fans receive a code, they will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Those tickets will start at $49 and go up to $449. Plus, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Verified fans from Swift's Lover Fest tour will also receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale once registered with the same Ticketmaster Account as the previous purchase.

All other public ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.