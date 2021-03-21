How to watch: Matthew McConaughey's 'We're Texas' virtual benefit tonight for Texas winter storm victims

HOUSTON — Tonight is the night of actor Matthew McConaughey's star-studded "We're Texas" virtual benefit to raise money for those affected by last month's winter storm.
Last month, millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temperatures without power, and homes were destroyed because of busted pipes.
So the Texas native stepped up. He, his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, put together a benefit for those whose lives were turned upside down by the storm.
Text Texas to 20222 to make a $10 donation | JKLivinFoundation.org
And the lineup of celebrities and performers who are slated to make appearances at the show is a who's who of A-list stars. Just check out the names below.
- Angie Harmon
- Chip and Joanna Gaines
- Clayton Kershaw
- Dak Prescott
- Jamie Foxx
- Joe Rogan
- The Jonas Brothers
- Jordan Spieth
- Liza Koshy
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Michael Strahan
- Selena Gomez
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Woody Harrelson
- Troy Aikman
- Charlie Sexton
- Clint Black
- Don Henley
- Gary Clark Jr.
- George Straight
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelly Clarkson
- Khalid
- Kirk Franklin
- Leon Bridges
- Los Lonely Boys
- Lukas Nelson
- Lyle Lovett
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Post Malone
- Randy Rogers
- Willie Nelson