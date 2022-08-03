Mutton Bustin' registration kicks off for Rodeo Corpus Christi

Today's the day that you can sign your little ones up for the best event of the rodeo! Registration opens at 10 a.m., so be sure to get in on the fun!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is getting closer and we're getting our Texas on here in the station! As a reminder, today's the day to register your little buckaroo for Mutton Bustin' at Rodeo Corpus Christi!

The annual event allows little cowboys and cowgirls to show off their skills by riding sheep around the arena at the American Bank Center. The last kid to hang on wins first place!

Rodeo Corpus Christi, which is part of the Buc Days fun, kicks off on May 11th. Be sure to stay with us at KIII for more coverage of the events!

Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. and you can register online at bucdays.com/rodeo-pbr/mutton-bustin/.

