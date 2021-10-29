CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 29 is National Cat Day!
We asked for photos of your feline friends and you did not disappoint.
National Cat Day Photos: Purrfect paws in the Coastal Bend
According to nationalcatday.com, here are the 20 best ways to celebrate the day:
- Adopt a cat from your local shelter or cat rescue.
- Make a commitment to your cat’s health and buy all natural treats and food.
- Donate blankets, food and toys to animal welfare organizations.
- Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to play with some cats available for adoption, clean cages and litter boxes or anything else they need help with.
- Write your Congressman and ask that he/she support the ban of kitten mills and gas chambers in your state.
- Bake some cat shaped cookies for your kids, friends or office and bake some tuna cookies for your cat.
- Have a safety check of your home to make sure it's safe for your new cat.
- Spend the day taking photos of your cat and posting them on our Facebook page.
- Assist an ill or elderly neighbor by cleaning their cat’s litter box and playing with their cat.
- Commission a custom portrait painted of your cat.
- Buy your cat a fun new toy....condo, bed or treats!
- Give your cat some fun exercise by putting up some walls shelves specifically for him/her.
- Make a window perch for your cat to lay in the sun.
- Brush your cat to eliminate excess fur and hairballs.
- Give your cat a calming massage.
- Paint your face, wear kitty ears or dress in cat related fashion.
- Buy your cat a collar and tag with your name and number, just in case they get outside and happen to become lost.
- Hire a professional pet photographer for a fun photo shoot.
- Have a National Cat Day party and invite all your friends and their cats!