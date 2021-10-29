x
National Cat Day Photos: Purrfect paws in the Coastal Bend

We asked, you delivered. Here are some of the Coastal Bend's luckiest kitties.
Credit: Corrie Christine Fowler

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 29 is National Cat Day!

We asked for photos of your feline friends and you did not disappoint.

Diana Lea Villagomez-Carrera

According to nationalcatday.com, here are the 20 best ways to celebrate the day:

  • Adopt a cat from your local shelter or cat rescue.
  • Make a commitment to your cat’s health and buy all natural treats and food. 
  • Donate blankets, food and toys to animal welfare organizations.
  • Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to play with some cats available for adoption, clean cages and litter boxes or anything else they need help with.
  • Write your Congressman and ask that he/she support the ban of kitten mills and gas chambers in your state.
  • Bake some cat shaped cookies for your kids, friends or office and bake some tuna cookies for your cat.
  • Have a safety check of your home to make sure it's safe for your new cat. 
  • Spend the day taking photos of your cat and posting them on our Facebook page.
  • Buy an official National Cat Day Tee here and sport it proudly!
  • Assist an ill or elderly neighbor by cleaning their cat’s litter box and playing with their cat.
  • Commission a custom portrait painted of your cat.
  • Buy your cat a fun new toy....condo, bed or treats!
  • Give your cat some fun exercise by putting up some walls shelves specifically for him/her. 
  • Make a window perch for your cat to lay in the sun.
  • Brush your cat to eliminate excess fur and hairballs.
  • Give your cat a calming massage.
  • Paint your face, wear kitty ears or dress in cat related fashion.
  • Buy your cat a collar and tag with your name and number, just in case they get outside and happen to become lost.
  • Hire a professional pet photographer for a fun photo shoot.
  • Have a National Cat Day party and invite all your friends and their cats!

