CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — German food, German beer, games and flying kegs!

The Nueces Brewing Company will host Oktoberfest for the first time after opening their doors to the public in June.

Co-owners Brandon Harper and Cale Moore said that Oktoberfest a great time for the family and even your four-legged bud.

"Bring the dogs, bring the kids," said Moore.

The event downtown will feature German beers and German games.

A keg throwing contest will also allow people to showcase their throwing skills.

The event is for the entire family, but for the beer testers, you'll need a valid ID.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: