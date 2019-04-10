CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're in the market for a 1932 Lincoln sedan, then you may want to head over to the American Bank Center for a unique auction that started Friday and runs until Saturday.

On display is a blue Lincoln with a v-12 motor that was built during the depression.

200 cars are on display at the American Bank Center as worldwide auctioneers are trying to sell.

The cost of admission for the car auction is $15, and you will have the chance to view the cars and the sale.

If you're looking to buy one of the cars at the auction, then you are asked to bring a bank draft with you.

"Just about every car here runs great there's a few that are projects that would be fun for people to buy and kind of finish," Worldwide Auctioneers John Kruse said.

The auction starts up again Saturday at 10 a.m. and ends by 6 p.m.





More from 3News on KIIITV.com: