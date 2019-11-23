CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the intersection of South Staples and Huntwick near the Navy Federal Credit Union located at 6551 S Staples St., workers will be giving out turkeys to veterans and military families.

The turkey giveaway is open to all veterans and military families starting at 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be giving away 40 turkeys, so if you know of a veteran in need, please pass this information along.

This is the season for giving back to the community, and events like these are helpful for families that might need some extra money or food during the holidays.

"We want to thank them for their service! Helping those in need, get back on their feet," said Brenda Crawley of the event.

