CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you ready for the fifth installment of Fiesta de la Flor?

Crews are on site preparing for the 2019 event celebrating the life of Corpus Christi's own Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

In years past, the two-day event has hosted more than 60,000 people.

"If you had only seen all the publications we have around the world about Corpus Christi," Teresa Rodriguez said.

As work crews were busy setting up the site, Rodriguez gave 3News a pre-behind the scenes look at the massive amount of work that goes on days before the big event.

"Our stage is going to be here on the corner of Palo Alto and Bayfront, and of course that street that is Water Street," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has been touring the country and traveled to Mexico over the past few weeks promoting Fiesta de la Flor signature event, which will be spread out all around the American Bank Arena.

"We're gonna have el Mercado inside the American bank center. we're gonna have a plaza, people that walk around, I mean there's just so much to do during Fiesta de la Flor and has as the background the beautiful bay of Corpus Christi," Rodriguez said.

Crews started the set up on Monday and have been nonstop since preparing for what has been billed to be one of the most diverse entertainment showcases yet.

"We have people that are playing norteno, we also have bachata, we have cumbia, we have every kind genre you can think of in the Latin community," said Emily Zertuche, digital content designer and strategist for the CVB.

According to Zertuche, the key to the success and longevity of the two-day event is catering to the masses.

"This is great for our millennials because we have so much to offer musically because we have people that love and appreciate what was in the past and then what was in Selena's generation back in the 90's and 2000's," Zertuche said.

Leslie Grace has topped the Latin charts around the world and will be the headliner at the 2019 event but is not coming alone.

"One of the people that are gonna be taking the stage with her are "play and skill" this is producer D.J. Duo," Zertuche said. "We're also gonna have Luis Coronel, he's like a regional Mexican artist, and he's incredible as well. she's also gonna bringing farina and normal, these top Latin artists that are gonna be taking the stage."

The two-day Fiesta de la Flor festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the American Bank Center.