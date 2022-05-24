F-14 featured in 'Top Gun' is on display at USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released in theaters this week and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.
But, did you know that Maverick's F-14 Tomcat jet featured in the original movie is on display right here in Corpus Christi? It is on board USS Lexington, to be more specific.
In the 1986 movie, this Tomcat displayed Lt. Mitchell’s name and callsign. Those markings are still visible on the jet today. It was also equipped as a camera ship and shot many of the dramatic air-to-air footage.
This aircraft is on loan from the National Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida.
"Top Gun: Maverick" is rated PG-13 and opens in theaters May 27.
