CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island Art Walk was held today, November 3, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Padre Island Art Walk gave the community a chance to enjoy this gorgeous weather.

The art walk is held only once a year, and all of the vendors must have handmade and handcrafted items for sale.

"We are excited to be part of this wonderful event that focuses on local artists and craftsmen in the Coastal Bend area", stated organizers.

Billish Park on Gypsy Street was the location for this year's Padre Island Art Walk. There was artwork, wood-crafted items, jewelry, and clothing all made by hand available for purchase.

For more information on the Padre Island Art Walk, visit their website at https://www.facebook.com/events/2438828866232077/

