Need some 'me' time? City's Parks & Rec Department is offering to babysit for you

The City of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department wants parents to have some time to unwind and relax while knowing their kids are safe and having fun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents- we know how stressful the day-to-day can get. Even a quick trip to the grocery store can take hours with kids in tow.

The City of Corpus Christi wants you to have some time to unwind and relax while knowing your kids are safe and having fun. That's why on Oct. 22, from 4:30 until 9:30 p.m., you can drop your kids, ages 6-16, off for some Halloween fun while you take advantage of some kid-free time.

“Parents’ Night Out” is offered by the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department. Kids will enjoy a Halloween party with pizza, games, arts and crafts and more while parents are free to run errands, have a date night or just enjoy some "me" time. The party is at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Dr.

Online registration is open and will remain open until all slots are filled. You can click here for the online registration form. The fee is $10 per child.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Please call 361-826-3472 at least 48 hours in advance for assistance or to request reasonable accommodation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.