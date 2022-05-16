Here's what the lunar eclipse looked like from Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse lived up to the hype.
The sun, moon and Earth were aligned Sunday night, with Earth casting a shadow on the full moon's surface. Skywatchers saw the shadow give the moon a striking reddish hue.
Sunday night's full moon is a "super moon," meaning looked bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the closest point to Earth in its orbit.
Here are the photos we received from slywatchers across the Coastal Bend.
Your May lunar eclipse photos
The next total lunar eclipse will happen on Nov. 8, 2022.
