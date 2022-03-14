Pi Day brings deals on sweet treats and pizza pie

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's more than just a sweet treat, it's also one of the most important numbers in mathematics! Today is Pi day, an annual celebration of this mathematical constant... And a good excuse to binge on all things 'pie'.
Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Although some sources estimate that the number has been calculated out to 62.8 trillion digits, Pi is usually just rounded to 3.14.
That, coincidentally, is one of the ways you can write today's date! Mar. 14, also known as 3/14, makes for a fun mathematical holiday.
But for those of us who aren't mathematicians, it's a day of deals on pizza, pastry, and pot pies!
Several pizza places such as Cici's, 7-11, BJ's Brewhouse, and more, are offering discounts on pizza. There's even some deals on chicken pot pie, and dessert pie too!
