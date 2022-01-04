Hey there, Islanders! Plain White T's scheduled to perform at Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi

The performance is a part of the university's 75th anniversary celebration.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi announced Friday a popular band will be performing for their 75th anniversary Concert and Food Truck Festival.

Plain White T's will be on the Island Campus on April 30!

The "Hey There Delilah" singers will perform at 7 p.m. April 30. The show is free for anyone with a TAMU-CC ID and $10 for guests.

Tickets will be available for purchase soon on the TAMUCC Student Engagement and Success website here.

Some of you guys guessed it! That’s right Islanders, we’re having a Plain White T’s concert at Momentum on April 30th! #TAMUCC75 @island_university Posted by Student Engagement and Success at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 31, 2022

