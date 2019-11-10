Plant-based goodies at the Corpus Christi VegFest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Celebrate healthy living with the Corpus Christi VegFest on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will include vendors, guest speakers, live music, cooking demos, and prizes at the Heritage Park.

KIII

This festival serves the community as a way to embrace and promote plant-based foods, animal rights, and environmental sustainability.

Speakers from around the country will provide engaging information regarding the plant-based lifestyle. There will be plenty of delicious food, ranging from a snack to a whole meal, which will be sure to keep everyone satisfied.

"It's also really great for the environment so it's not like an all or nothing thing, and that's what's really awesome about this festival that it's just a way to show people how to keep up with this global trend of eating plant-based," said Chef Eddie Garza.

Corpus Christi VegFest is free and open to the public. for more information on this event, visit their website at https://www.corpuschristivegfest.com/