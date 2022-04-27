Pláticas Musicales concert series returns to Corpus Christi

The free concert series takes place the last Wednesday of every month, and April's event will be emceed by former Domingo Live host, Mike Chavez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced in a press release that Pláticas Musicales, the popular Tejano music series will be returning to Ben F. McDonald library on Wednesday.

The concert series will take place on the last Wednesday of every month, and is free to all.

Local band Motif will perform Tejano and Motown dance tunes on Wednesday, Apr. 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at 4404 Greenwood Drive.

Not only that, but the library will be hosting La Música del Sur de Tejas, a photo exhibit featuring people integral to the growth of Tejano music here in South Texas.

Among those included in the exhibit are Alberto Huerta and Ramiro Sanchez from Falfurrias, Los Unicos, a recording group from the Rio Grande Valley, Armando Pena, Jr., legendary radio broadcaster from Laredo, and a familiar face in our very own Barbi Leo, co-host of Domingo Live and morning news anchor.

The event will even be emceed by former Domingo Live host, Mike Chaves - another influencer among the photo collection.

The exhibit now includes nearly 70 inductees and is open during regular library hours, and is free to the public.

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/library or follow the Ben F. McDonald Library on Facebook @McDonaldlibrary.

