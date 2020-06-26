Play Catch Day at Whataburger Field canceled due to recent rise of COVID-19 cases in our area

Officials at Whataburger Field want to encourage you to get active while you and your family are spending more time at home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks Play Catch Day at Whataburger Field that was scheduled for this Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. has been canceled due to a recent spike of coronavirus cases in the Coastal Bend area.

Playing catch at a safe social distance in your yard or at a neighborhood park is a fun activity for all ages.

3News will keep you updated on a new date for the Hooks Play Catch Day at Whataburger Field.

For more information about health and safety protocols at Whataburger Field relating to COVID-19, visit cchooks.com/covid.