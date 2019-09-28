CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crowds filled the beach on Saturday morning for the Port Aransas Jailbreak Beach Escape. The popular 5K has been a tradition since 2012 in South Padre Island, but has made its way up to Port Aransas.

The Port Aransas Jailbreak Beach Escape consists of 20 different obstacles and they are not for the weak.

"Me and my wife wanted to try something different. It's definitely a challenge", one participant said.

The popular 5K was held at the Horace Caldwell Pier at Port Aransas beach from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For more information on this challenging obstacle course please visit http://runthejailbreak.com/port-aransas-jailbreak/

