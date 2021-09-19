Port Aransas music fest garners success among community residents

The music fest featured 34 live music events across 13 different venues in town, one of those being Castaway's Seafood Bar and Grill.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas Live Music Fest wraps up this Sunday after bringing in dozens of bands and live performances to venues across the city this weekend.

Not to mention a margarita and taco trail.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott named Port Aransas a "music friendly community" just in time for their port A live music fest.



President of Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce, Brett Stawar was excited for the city to receive this honor.

"We are very excited to be the 28th city within the state of Texas to be designated as a certified music friendly community," said Stawar.



Additionally, Stawar said they worked hard for this title because the live music scene is a big piece of who they are.

"Tourism and this event particularly are big to our community," Stawar said. "Tourism goes down a little bit in the fall. This is a beautiful time to visit Port Aransas, so to keep those restaurants open and those employees available we need to keep revenue coming in."



The music fest featured 34 live music events across 13 different venues in town, one of those being Castaway's Seafood Bar and Grill.

Whitney Greer, Manager of Castaways said they were happy to be one of the stops on this weekend’s taco and margarita trail.

"We are happy to see the people coming out and supporting local businesses," Greer said. "We are pleased to have the business for our servers. Not only for our staff but for the people to come and enjoy again."









