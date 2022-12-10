Organizers in Portland invite community members to a haunted house for Halloween

Through the month of October, residents across the Coastal Bend can visit one house in Portland for a free haunted-house experience.

PORTLAND, Texas — For the first time, a homeowner in Portland opened his house for visitors to enjoy a spooky experience. The house includes outside decorations some can enjoy from the not-so-spooky sidewalk.

For those looking for a fright, the haunted house starts at the entrance of the garage. Through a narrow and dark path, participants can expect different sound effects, fog, flashing lights, and a scare or two.

The haunted house is considered family-friendly by the organizers, but they said before the sun goes down is the best time for younger children and those that scare more easily.

Those interested in visiting the house can go any Friday through Sunday until October 31. On Fridays and Saturdays, the house is opened from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. On Sundays, the house is opened from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

It is free to enjoy, however donations are accepted.

The address of the house is 104 Blanco Dr., Portland, Texas 78374.

