Enjoy ice-skating, live music at Portland's annual Christmas on the Coast

PORTLAND, Texas — Ice-skating in South Texas? You heard that right.

The City of Portland’s annual Christmas on the Coast continues until Jan. 2!

Bring the family our for ice-skating, live music and a 60-foot Ferris wheel!

Schedule of Events

On Friday, December 17, the City of Portland is hosting a new event and bringing a new attraction to Portland. Visit the Portland Community Center parking lot to hear a free, live concert featuring The East & The Crow from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Additionally, enjoy a ride on a 60-foot Ferris Wheel! The City of Portland’s Ferris Wheel will operate from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 17 and 18. The fee to ride is $5 per person.

Saturday, December 19, the Portland Ferris Wheel will operate from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Corpus Christi Symphony will perform from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., as well. Don’t forget the ice-skating rink is available to enjoy through January 2, 2022!

Portland’s Unique Décor and Attractions

The City of Portland grows their Christmas on the Coast décor and attractions each year. In their 3rd year, the City of Portland procured a real ice-skating rink, Ferris Wheel, and an assortment of lighted decorations. The most unique decoration the City of Portland has this year is a 150-foot Christmas Tree made of LED lights on the Communications Tower by the Portland Police Department!

The City of Portland is also hosting their annual GLOW Portland competition this year. Residents, neighborhoods, and businesses are asked to decorate the exterior of their home or building and enter the competition. All entries will be loaded into an online poll for residents and visitors to vote for their favorite.

Additionally, the City of Portland will provide a Trail of Lights on Google Maps so residents and visitors can take a self-guided tour through the beautiful, lighted city.