Public invited to meet two Astros World Series champions Tuesday at Whataburger by the Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros are coming to Corpus Christi Tuesday, Jan. 17 and there's a chance for the public to meet some star players.

World Series Champions and former Hooks J.J. Matijevic and Korey Lee will meet fans at Whataburger by the Bay from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The caravan will make several private stops before the public is invited to join them at the Shoreline Drive Whataburger.

Then in April, the World Series Trophy will be in Corpus Christi for fans to see it in-person. The trophy will be on display at Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.

