Ram Chavez talks honoring fallen comrades through music on Domingo Live

Chavez was recently given the honor of becoming the namesake of Veterans Memorial High School's band hall for his dedication to music education and veterans' causes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For one local veteran, honoring the memory of his fellow servicemen isn't just a yearly tradition – it's a lifetime commitment.

Vietnam veteran Ram Chavez joined us on Domingo Live to discuss Memorial Day and how he honors his fallen comrades through music.

"Music saved my life," said Chavez. "If we who serve don't remember, then pos quien?"

While Chavez is widely known for founding the Corpus Christi Veterans' Band, which is comprised entirely of local veterans, he seeks to do more than honor just the living.

For decades, Chavez has sought to visit the families of nearly every soldier that lost their life in Vietnam.