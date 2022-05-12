Anthony Kiedis, Flea and the rest of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be at Alamodome in May

The band announced they will tour with Iggy Pop, The Strokes, The Roots and more and be in town on May 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Do a little dance, then drink a little water because the Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to San Antonio in 2023!

The band, including singer and frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante, made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday.

They will be joined on their 2023 tour by various artists including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, Thundercat, St. Vincent, The Roots, and more. On May 17 at the Alamodome, The Strokes and Thundercat will be opening up for them.

The funk-rock band gave us two new albums in 2022 — October's “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard's top album sales chart.

The band recently took home the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs, and their single “Black Summer″ also won the award for Best Rock Video.

The 23-date tour kicks off on Wednesday, March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver with stadium shows and includes festival stops across North America including dates in Syracuse, NY and San Diego. They take off for Europe in June with live dates in Poland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, France, and the U.K.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour dates:

March 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

April 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

April 6 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

April 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome

May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

June 18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

June 24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox

June 26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände

June 30 – Leuven, BE – Rock Wercther

July 2 – Milan, IT – I-Days

July 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live

July 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool

Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

July 14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion

July 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues

July 21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

Tickets go on pre-sale Tuesday, December 6 and general sale on Friday, December 9.

The Global Stadium Tour continues in 2023 🚀 Artist Presale: Dec 6, 12PM local General On Sale: Dec 9, 10AM... Posted by Red Hot Chili Peppers on Monday, December 5, 2022