Anthony Kiedis, Flea and the rest of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be at Alamodome in May

SAN ANTONIO — Do a little dance, then drink a little water because the Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to San Antonio in 2023!
The band, including singer and frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante, made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday.
They will be joined on their 2023 tour by various artists including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, Thundercat, St. Vincent, The Roots, and more. On May 17 at the Alamodome, The Strokes and Thundercat will be opening up for them.
The funk-rock band gave us two new albums in 2022 — October's “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard's top album sales chart.
The band recently took home the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs, and their single “Black Summer″ also won the award for Best Rock Video.
The 23-date tour kicks off on Wednesday, March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver with stadium shows and includes festival stops across North America including dates in Syracuse, NY and San Diego. They take off for Europe in June with live dates in Poland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, France, and the U.K.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour dates:
- March 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
- April 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- April 6 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME
- April 8 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
- April 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome
- May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium
- May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival
- May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
- June 18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop
- June 21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
- June 24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox
- June 26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände
- June 30 – Leuven, BE – Rock Wercther
- July 2 – Milan, IT – I-Days
- July 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live
- July 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool
- Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
- July 14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion
- July 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues
- July 21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- July 23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
Tickets go on pre-sale Tuesday, December 6 and general sale on Friday, December 9.
Visit their website for more information and tickets.