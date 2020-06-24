ROAD TRIP TEXAS: Your travel guide for vacationing safely across the state this summer

There are many vacation destinations all across Texas that have reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what they're doing to keep visitors safe.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of vacation spots across Texas where you can go with your family. Below is a list of spots around the state that either have opened back up or plan to do so, and what they're doing to keep people safe!

AUSTIN AREA

BARTON SPRINGS POOL | OPEN NOW

2201 Barton Springs Road | Austin

About: Barton Springs Pool is located within Zilker Park's 358 acres and is one of the crown jewels of Austin. The pool itself measures three acres in size, and is fed from underground springs with an average temperature of 68-70 degrees, ideal for year-round swimming.

Safety Guidelines: The pool will remain closed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and no admission fees will be charged until further notice. Everyone must book a reservation to enter and all visitors will be screened 30 minutes before their reservation time. Face coverings are required when not actively swimming. And facilities will be cleared 15 minutes before the end of each two-hour reservation for cleaning and disinfection. More information here.

ENCHANTED ROCK | OPEN NOW

16710 Ranch Road 965 | Fredericksburg

About: Enchanted Rock is a massive pink granite dome that sits above Central Texas. The attraction’s amazing views have drawn people for thousands of years.

Safety Guidelines: No groups of over 10 people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household. People must maintain at least a six-foot distance from people not in your group, and face coverings are strongly encouraged. While all in-person events and equipment rentals and loans have been canceled, most park headquarters, visitor centers and stores are open. More information here.

JACOB'S WELL NATURAL AREA | OPEN NOW

1699 Mt. Sharp Road | Wimberley

About: Jacob’s Well Natural Area is Hays County’s first nature preserve that hosts a wealth of ecological beauty and diversity. From birding trails to aquatic life below, there is much to be enjoyed over the more than 81 acres.

Safety Guidelines: Reservations are required in order to swim, and hiking access will remain limited and is subject to be cut off if the facility’s capacity is exceeded during the day. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines while in the park. Jacob's Well Nature Center exhibits and the Nature Center drinking fountain will remain closed to the public until further notice. More information here.

KRAUSE SPRINGS | OPEN NOW

424 County Road 404 | Spicewood

About: Krause Springs is a well-known camping and swimming site in the beautiful Hill Country of Texas. It is located in Spicewood, about 30 miles west of Austin.

Safety Guidelines: All guests must practice safe social distancing, including the pool and lower level water areas. Hand sanitizers will be provided throughout the grounds, and guests must wash their hands at a sink whenever possible. More information here.

TEXAS STATE CAPITOL | CLOSED

1100 Congress Ave. | Austin

About: The Texas Capitol, located in downtown Austin, is widely recognized as one of the nation's most distinguished state capitols. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986.

Safety Guidelines: None in place while the Capitol is closed to the public. More information here.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH AREA

DALLAS ARBORETUM | OPEN NOW

8525 Garland Road | Dallas

About: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a 66-acre botanical garden located on the southeastern shore of White Rock

Safety guidelines: Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visitors will be limited to allow people to maintain safe social distances.

DALLAS WORLD AQUARIUM | CLOSED

1801 N Griffin Street | Dallas

About: The Dallas World Aquarium and zoo is located in the West End Historic District. It aids conservation and education by housing many animals that are threatened or endangered.

Safety guidelines: None while it's closed.

DALLAS ZOO | OPEN NOW

650 S R L Thornton Freeway | Dallas

About: The Dallas Zoo covers 106 acres just south of downtown Dallas. Established in 1888, it's the oldest and largest zoological park in Texas. The zoo, which is managed by the non-profit Dallas Zoological Society, is home to over 2,000 animals representing 406 species.

Safety guidelines: Tickets with a specific entry time must be reserved in advance. The zoo has established traffic flow and pathways to maintain social distancing. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2. Indoor areas are closed and groups are limited to 10 people or fewer.

FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDENS | OPEN NOW

3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard | Fort Worth

About: Established in 1934, it is the oldest major botanic garden in Texas. Its most popular areas are the Fuller, Rose, and Japanese gardens. The gardens are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, with the first and last hours reserved for members.

Safety guidelines: Tickets should be reserved in advance. The gardens are putting limitations on the number of people allowed, and will time entry in hour-long blocks.

FORT WORTH ZOO | OPEN NOW

1989 Colonial Parkway | Fort Worth

About: The Fort Worth Zoo is now home to over 7,000 native and exotic animals. In 1909, when it was founded, it had one lion, two bear cubs, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock and a few rabbits.

Safety guidelines: All reservations must be made online and entries will be timed in blocks. Tickets can be printed at home or scanned from a phone. Guests will be asked to social distance and encouraged to wear masks, but will not be required to do so.

PEROT MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE | OPEN JULY 9

2201 N Field Street | Dallas

About: The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, which opened on Dec. 1, 2012, offers 180,000 square feet of space across five floors that house 11 permanent exhibit halls. The spaces inside and outside serve as a living science lesson on topics including engineering, technology and conservation.

Safety guidelines: The museum is encouraging people to purchase timed-entry tickets online in advance of their visit due to limited capacity. Some areas of the museum, particularly interactive exhibits, will be closed. Ticketing will be contactless and guests over age 3 will be required to wear a mask. Additional hand sanitizer stations will be placed around the museum.

2201 E Road to Six Flags Street and 1800 E Lamar Boulevard | Arlington

About: Six Flags over Texas is a theme park that offers dozens of rides for riders of all ages, as well as games, dining and other activities. A short distance away, Hurricane Harbor is the largest water park in North Texas, featuring rides, slides and a 1-million-gallon wave pool.

Safety guidelines: Visitors and employees will be screened prior to entry. Masks are required at all times at Six Flags, except in specific designated areas. Social distancing measures have been put into place in both parks.

THE SIXTH FLOOR MUSEUM AT DEALEY PLAZA | CLOSED

411 Elm Street | Dallas

About: A sniper’s perch and rifle were found on the sixth floor of the building after the assassination of Pres. John F. Kennedy. That floor now houses the museum’s core exhibit, giving a background on the Kennedy's their visit to Texas, and everything that transpired that day.

Safety guidelines: None while it's closed.

STOCKYARDS NATIONAL HISTORIC DISTRICT | OPEN NOW

Stockyards Blvd | Fort Worth

About: From the Fort Worth Herd, with its daily cattle drives and herd experience, to the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Stockyards offer a taste of the Wild West.

Safety guidelines: Temperature and health checks prior to entering most buildings, touchless ticketing systems, and social distancing practices are in place at a number of facilities.

HOUSTON AREA

KEMAH BOARDWALK | OPEN NOW

215 Kipp Ave, Kemah

About: Located just 20 miles from downtown Houston, the Kemah Boardwalk is home to waterfront restaurants, amusements and rides, retail stores, festivals and seaside shows every day.

Safety guidelines: Daily employee screenings, including temperature checks; staff to wear face masks and frequently wash hands and sanitize. Social distancing in place for seats and tables and temporary high-traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed. High-touchpoint areas, including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms, handrails, etc. will be frequently cleaned and sanitized. Restaurants will offer disposable menus and no-touch menu options. Hand sanitization will be provided for guests at the entry of each location.

MOODY GARDENS | OPEN NOW

1 Hope Boulevard | Galveston

About: The iconic glass pyramids on Galveston Island comprise the Aquarium Pyramid, which holds many species of fish and other marine animals; the Rainforest Pyramid, which contains tropical plants, animals, birds, butterflies, reptiles, and a variety of other rainforest animals including free-roaming monkeys and two-toed sloths; and the Discovery Pyramid, which focuses on science-oriented exhibits and activities.

Safety guidelines: Keeping the attraction at 25 percent capacity, posting reminders across the grounds to maintain social distancing and providing sanitizing stations. Employees' temperatures will also be checked daily to make sure they’re healthy. The park is also offering guests the option of cashless purchases. The water park and the zipline and ropes course will remain closed for now.

PLEASURE PIER | OPEN NOW

2501 Seawall Blvd | Galveston 77550

About: Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier features family-oriented attractions including rides, midway games, a wide selection of food venues and retail shops.

Safety guidelines: Daily employee screenings, including temperature checks; staff to wear face masks and frequently wash hands and sanitize. Social distancing in place for seats and tables and temporary high-traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed. High-touchpoint areas, including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms, handrails, etc. will be frequently cleaned and sanitized. Restaurants will offer disposable menus and no-touch menu options. Hand sanitization will be provided for guests at the entry of each location.

SPACE CENTER HOUSTON | OPENS JULY 1

1601 E NASA Pkwy | Houston

About: Space Center Houston is one of the leading science and space exploration learning centers in the country. Known around the world as the home of NASA Mission Control, International Space Station Mission Control and astronaut training, guests are taken behind the scenes to see NASA Johnson Space Center. It has the world’s largest collection of moon rocks and lunar samples for public view.

Safety guidelines: Visitors will have to book a timed admission ticket for entry to the museum and daily capacity will be limited. New safety operations also include: social distancing practices, special hours for vulnerable populations, guests and employees will be asked to wear face coverings,self-scan turnstiles, sanitizing stations, plexiglass shields at ticket counters, one-directional experience through galleries.

SCHLITTERBAHN | OPEN NOW (Reservation required)

2026 Lockheed Rd. | Galveston

About: Schlitterbahn is an award-winning water park. Longtime Texans know it as "The hottest, coolest time in Texas."

Safety guidelines: To control the number of people at the park, visitors much make a reservation. Park goers will need to wear a mask from the car until they get to the water. Guests should remove face coverings when experiencing water attractions or pools for their own safety. Face coverings are not required while waiting in line for water attractions. Each family group must complete on online health assessment. Guests are asked to wash hands every 20 minutes, avoid touching their faces, and wear a face covering in designated areas. Social distancing is requested. Contactless payment forms are being used. The park is reinforcing appropriate hygiene among staff and adhering to travel bans that prohibit employees from immediately returning to work. More details here.

SAN ANTONIO AREA

THE ALAMO | CLOSED

300 Alamo Plaza | San Antonio

About: The Alamo Mission in San Antonio is a historic Spanish mission and fortress compound founded in the 18th century by Roman Catholic missionaries. It was the site of the famous 1836 battle.

Safety guidelines: None in place while the Alamo is closed to the public.

THE RIVER WALK | OPEN NOW

849 E. Commerce St. | San Antonio

About: The River Walk, or Paseo del Rio, is a San Antonio treasure and the largest urban ecosystem in the U.S. with its 15-mile waterway tucked quietly below street level that can be navigated by riverboats or on foot and is only steps away from the Alamo.

Here's the current list of River Walk shops and restaurants that are open for business: River Walk - What's Open

Safety guidelines: River Walk businesses are separately owned. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face masks while outdoors. Businesses reserve the right to insist on face masks and temperature checks before entering. Parking lot pay stations, scooters and entrances and doorknobs to businesses on street level and river level are cleaned regularly by Centro Ambassadors.

The City of San Antonio is offering free parking in select lots all day on weekends and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. weekdays through August. Here's the parking map.

SCHLITTERBAHN | OPEN NOW (Reservation required)

400 North Liberty Ave. | New Braunfels

About: Schlitterbahn is an award-winning water park that has been drawing people to New Braunfels every summer for more than 40 years. Longtime Texans know it by its slogan: "The hottest, coolest time in Texas."

Safety guidelines: Park goers will need to wear a mask from the car until they get to the water. Guests should remove face coverings when experiencing water attractions or pools for their own safety. Face coverings are not required while waiting in line for water attractions. Each family group must complete on online health assessment. Guests are asked to wash hands every 20 minutes, avoid touching their faces, and wear a face covering in designated areas. Social distancing is requested. Contactless payment forms are being used. The park is reinforcing appropriate hygiene among staff and adhering to travel bans that prohibit employees from immediately returning to work. More details here.

SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS | OPEN NOW

17000 West I-10 | San Antonio

About: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, formerly known simply as “Fiesta Texas,” is an amusement/water park located in the La Cantera area of northwest San Antonio. The park opened in 1992 and is home to nine “world-class” roller coasters.

Safety guidelines: The park is doing temperature checks for all guests. Visitors are required to wear protective face masks at all times (other than children 2 and under.) Guests must adhere to the social distancing and sanitization guidelines posted throughout the park. More details here.

SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO | OPEN NOW (reservations required)

10500 SeaWorld Drive | San Antonio

About: SeaWorld San Antonio is a 250-acre marine mammal park, oceanarium and animal theme park on San Antonio’s west side.

Safety guidelines: Employees and guests 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings while in the park. Guests are not required to wear masks while eating and drinking or while in designated relaxation areas of the park.

NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS | OPEN NOW

26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road | San Antonio

About: The two miles of caverns (which now include outdoor attractions such as a ropes course and gold mining) were discovered underneath a 60-foot limestone bridge by four St. Mary's University students in 1960.

Safety guidelines: Face coverings are strongly encouraged for guests throughout most of the property and to maintain appropriate physical distance when possible. Face coverings are mandatory on the Twisted Trails (which consists of an outdoor zip rails and ropes course) because guests will be in close proximity to staff members – so both groups will be required to wear masks.

SAN ANTONIO ZOO | OPEN NOW

3903 N St Mary's St. | San Antonio

About: The San Antonio Zoo covers 35 acres of Brackenridge Park and is home to more than 3,500 animals representing 750 species.

Safety guidelines: Face masks for guests ages 10 and older are strongly recommended and are required for all animal interactions. Social distancing required from other groups Dozens of hand-sanitizer stations are available. Bathroom facilities are open. Restaurants will operate up to 50% capacity with no tables of more than 10 people. Be prepared to pay using a valid credit or debit card. Some locations accept Apple Pay and Android Pay. The ability to use cash is very limited.

WITTE MUSEUM | OPEN NOW

3801 Broadway St. | San Antonio

About: The Witte Museum, established in 1926, is located in Brackenridge Park and is dedicated to telling the stories of Texas, from prehistoric times to the present.